FG Spends N400bn On Second Niger, Set For Commissioning In October

The Federal Government has so far spent about N400bn on the implementation of the second Niger Bridge Project.

This is just as the project has been scheduled to be commissioned by October this year.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, said that he is impressed with the level of work so far done on the project.

Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, was accompanied on the inspection by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji; and other top officials of government.

“We are very impressed with the work done so far,” Buhari said.

The President said that the Federal Government has spent over N400bn, adding that only N10bn was committed to the project by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He, however, stated that there is a lot more work to be done in other to reach the projected completion date.

Also speaking at the inspection, Fashola said that contrary to what people said two years ago that there was no bridge, the fast pace of work on the sight against all odds has shown otherwise.

He said that by the time the President visits for the commissioning later in the year, the bridge will be accessible for commuters to ply from the Asaba end down to the Onitsha end.

He said, “What I said was the bridge link will be completed around February or at the latest the end of the first quarter.

“We are now heading towards the end of the first quarter and as you have heard from them, they will complete the east bound link on the 15th of March and the west bound link on the 2nd of April.

“So, in construction I think there are things that are expected to happen on week one that will happen on week two.

“So, all of these are things that I know you are anxious to drive on the bridge. I walked on this bridge about two years ago when people said there was no bridge and we were explaining to them that a bridge is built largely first from its foundation under water.

“So, you heard now that we are standing at over 25 meters from the base, we are standing on the order of almost eight storey building over water and this is real now.”

He, however stated that by April, there will be a two weeks power outage around the area of construction.

The minister noted that this would help to relocate the electric transmitters that encroached towards the bridge end.

“Sometime in April, the transmission lines will have to be relocated, power will be shut down for about two weeks.

“We are already working with the generating company, the distribution company and the ministry of power to ensure that this happens in a very seamless way.

“We will shut down just to relocate and reinstall. So, nobody will be permanently dislocated. But there will be a temporary disruption of power supply for about two weeks.

“We will appeal for your understanding at the time and when it happens, we will also appeal that the media help us bring back these footages to remind people.”

The project located in the South-East region of Nigeria, is expected to boost economic activities and open up development in that part of the country.

The Second Niger Bridge is a greenfield construction of an 11.9km, 2×3 lane Greenfield highway connecting Asaba (Delta State)

The project is being implemented by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority with funding from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The bridge aims to minimize traffic congestion on the old bridge and to strengthen connectivity in the entire region.

Julius Berger is providing the planning, logistics and construction of the river bridge.

Julius Berger’s scope of work comprises the construction of a 1,600 m long reinforced concrete river crossing with a maximum span of 150 m as well as one motorway junction, one toll station, and as a further challenge, 10 km of road construction on extremely soft and swampy terrain.

PHOTOS: