FG-State Collaboration Key To Tackling Almajiri Crisis, Says Education Minister

The minister of education, Tunji Alausa, says the key to reducing Almajiri and out-of-school children in Nigeria is stronger collaboration between the federal and subnational governments.

The Almajiri system is a traditional Islamic educational practice in Northern Nigeria where young boys (aged 4-12) leave home to study the Qur’an under a teacher (Mallam).

The term “Almajiri” is derived from an Arabic word, rendered “al-Muhajirun” in English transliteration, meaning a person who leaves his home in search of knowledge.

However, it has evolved from a respected system into one characterized by begging, child neglect, and, in some cases, exploitation.

Alausa made the remarks on Sunday during a peer-learning webinar with the committee of states commissioners of education in Nigeria (COSCEN) aimed at advancing coordinated education reforms nationwide, Alausa said, “Reducing out-of-school children requires shared accountability, harmonised implementation frameworks, and evidence-based planning across all tiers of government.”

In its maiden edition, the webinar spotlights reforms in Gombe state under the theme, ‘Gombe Strategy in Addressing Out-of-School Children: Innovative models, measurable results and scalable options’.

He described the webinar as timely and aligned with national education priorities, noting that Nigeria is now better positioned to confront the longstanding challenge of Almajiri and out-of-school children across the country.

In September 2024, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that Nigeria’s education system faces an alarming crisis, with 10.2 million children of primary school age and another 8.1 million of junior secondary school age out of school, while 74 percent of children aged 7–14 lack basic reading and numeracy skills.

The agency also linked the crisis to insecurity, citing 19 attacks on schools between 2022 and 2023 and the closure of 113 schools in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Even against this alarming backdrop, Alausa said recent institutional reforms are creating a renewed outlook for tackling the challenge.

He said the renewed outlook is anchored on the establishment of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, which he described as a strategic response to a decades-long challenge.

He added that the commission’s executive secretary, Muhammad Idris, combines lived experience and administrative expertise, having risen from an Almajiri background to earn a PhD and previously served as commissioner for education in Yobe state.

“Today, on the issue of Almajiri and out-of-school children, the work starts in the states, and I am encouraged by the renewed commitment we are seeing across the country as states design context-specific strategies to tackle the burden.

“The country is now better positioned to address this problem decisively in a strategic, forward-looking and sustainable manner,” he said.

The minister also commended reform engagements led by COSCEN, noting that institutionalised peer learning would deepen policy coherence and accelerate measurable progress in access and equity.

He commended Lawal Olohungbebe, COSCEN chairman, for strengthening the committee’s coordination framework, urging the body to maximise the use of its secretariat to drive sustained reforms.

Olohungbebe, who is also Kwara state commissioner for education, said the initiative marks a transition from consultations to results-driven coordination anchored on data, peer accountability and policy alignment.

“This platform moves us beyond discussions to structured solution sharing that aligns state innovations with federal frameworks, ensuring our complementary mandates deliver measurable outcomes for children,” he said.

Leo Ebenezer, national coordinator of COSCEN, said the virtual session advances the committee’s peer-learning agenda and strengthens coordinated reforms aimed at reducing the out-of-school population nationwide.

The Gombe state commissioner for education, Aishatu Maigari, presented data-driven interventions that have improved enrolment and retention, highlighting models that could be adapted across other states with similar socio-economic realities.