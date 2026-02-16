FG Sues El-Rufai Over Ribadu’s Phone-Tapping Claim

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has filed a three-count charge against former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the alleged unlawful interception of communications belonging to Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The charges, filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court in Abuja, followed claims by El-Rufai during a recent interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time programme.

During the interview, El-Rufai claimed he and other unnamed individuals listened to conversations from Ribadu’s phone after it was tapped by an unnamed person.

“Ribadu made the call because we listened to their calls. The government thinks that they’re the only ones that listen to calls. But we also have our ways. He made the call. He gave the order that they should arrest me,” the ex-governor said.

When the interviewer noted that tapping the NSA’s phone call was illegal, El-Rufai responded: “I know, but the government does it all the time. They listen to our calls all the time without a court order. But someone tapped his phone and told us that he gave the order.”

The charges read, “That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did admit during the interview that you and your cohorts unlawfully intercepted the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12 (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

“That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, on 13th February, 2026, while appearing as a guest on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did state during the interview that you know and relate with certain individual, who unlawfully intercepted the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, without reporting the said individual to relevant Security agencies and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 27 (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Amendment Act, 2024.

“That you, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, adult, male, and other still at large, sometime in 2026, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, with others still at large did use technical equipment or systems which compromised public safety, national security and instilling reasonable apprehension of insecurity among Nigerians by unlawfully intercepting the Phone Communications of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to which you admitted during an interview on 13th February, 2026, on Arise TV Station’s Prime Time Programme in Abuja and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 131 (2) Nigerian Communications Act 2003.”

Meanwhile, a coalition of concerned Nigerians has condemned El-Rufai regarding another allegation of the importation of a poisonous substance by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The group described the claims as reckless, misleading and capable of undermining public confidence in national security institutions.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, the group’s spokesman, Mr Victor Bobai, said the allegations against Ribadu were inflammatory and not supported by verifiable facts.

Bobai said the NSA’s office had continued to operate with professionalism and focus amid prevailing security challenges in the country.

He urged Nigerians to rely on verified information and avoid narratives capable of generating panic or eroding trust in security agencies.

Also speaking, Malam Hamisu Malumfashi described Ribadu as being at the forefront of efforts to combat terrorism, banditry and organised crimes.

According to him, unsubstantiated claims and fear driven narratives could distract security agencies and weaken collective national resolve.

He called on the citizens to support institutionsfear-driven tasked with safeguarding lives and property rather than amplify allegations that may destabilise the polity.

Another member of the group, Mr Adeosun Olayinka, said public discourse should focus on accountability, transparency and due process.

Olayinka added that while the citizens have the right to raise concerns, such concerns must be grounded in evidence and handled responsibly in the interest of national stability.

The coalition announced plans to mobilise volunteers to promote fact-checking and public education as part of efforts to counter misinformation.

It reaffirmed support for the Office of the National Security Adviser and urged Nigerians to remain united in strengthening governance and security.

The former governor had earlier made claims alleging the importation of a toxic substance by ONSA, an allegation the group insisted should not be taken seriously without credible proof.

The coalition emphasised the need for restraint in public commentary on sensitive security matters, warning that misinformation could have far-reaching implications for national peace and stability.