FG Suspends Education Commission Boss For ‘Misappropriation’ Of Funds

The Federal Government has suspended the Executive Secretary of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Prof. Benjamin Abakpa, for alleged misappropriation of funds

News of the suspension was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo.

The suspension was confirmed by the NSSEC spokesperson, Fatima Bappare, who explained that board members of the commission accused Abakpa of financial misappropriation, administrative ineptitude, and lack of synergy.

She said he was suspended to allow for further investigation and that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has already been invited to conduct the investigation.

Abakpa was directed by Adejo to hand over the commission’s affairs to the most senior director, Abdulkareem Ibraheem, pending the outcome of the investigation.