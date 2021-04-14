FG Tackles Obaseki, Denies Printing N60bn To Support March Allocation

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government has denied the allegation made by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obasiki, that it printed N60bn in March to support its monthly allocation.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, denied the claim during a conversation at the State House on Wednesday.

Zainab said, “The issue that was raised by the Edo State Governor for me is very, very sad. Because it is not a fact. What we distribute at FAAC is a revenue that is generated and in fact distribution revenue is a public information. We publish revenue generated by FIRS, the customs and the NNPC and we distribute at FAAC. So, it is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC, it is not true.”

Obaseki had claimed that prior to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in March, the government printed between N50bn to N60bn to complement available funds to be disbursed to states.

He said, “When we got FAAC for March, the Federal Government printed an additional N50-N60 billion to top-up for us to share.

“This April, we will go to Abuja and share. By the end of this year, our total borrowings are going to be within N15-N16 trillion.”

But reacting to the country’s debt profile, the finance minister said it was still sustainable.

She said, “Nigeria’s debt is still within a sustainable limit. What we need to do as I have said several times is to improve our revenue to enhance our capacity to service, not only our debt, but to service the needs of running government on a day-to-day basis.

“So, our debt currently at about 23 per cent to GDP is at a very sustainable level, if you look at all the reports that you see from multilateral institutions.”