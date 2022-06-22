FG Takes Drive To Boost Cocoa Exports To Taipei, Others

By Kasarahchi Aniagolu

The Commissioner, Nigeria Trade Office in Taiwan Mr Ibrahim Ahmed has said that the federal government is committed to boosting exports revenue from cocoa, cashew nuts, and sesame.

He also listed dry beans, soybeans, shea nuts, tigernuts, groundnuts, moringa, cassava and spices (ginger, garlic, pepper, turmeric) among others as some of the products to be used to drive exports.

Ahmed said this on Wednesday at the Taipei mega food exhibition which was held at the Taipei Nangang Center.

He said “The Nigeria trade office in Taiwan has a wide range of good quality Nigerian agricultural and food products for showcasing at the 2022 food Taipei Mega show.

“Nigeria being the land of opportunities is blessed with so much natural and organic food, fresh agricultural products with a lot of varieties such as cocoa, cashew nuts, dry beans, sesame, soyabeans, shea nuts, tigernuts, groundnuts, moringa, cassava, and spices (ginger, garlic, pepper, turmeric).”

He added that sesame, cashew nuts and cocoa account for more than half of the nation’s agricultural exports.

Ahmed said the Nigeria cocoa beans are used in the production of chocolate, cocoa butter for the cosmetic industry and cocoa powder for beverage.

He added that about 80 per cent of cocoa produced is exported as cocoa beans while the other 20 per cent is processed into powder, butter, cake and liquor before being exported.

“Nigeria is a major exporter of premium quality raw cocoa beans renowned for its aromatic and smoother flavor. Nigeria can guarantee a reliable and sustainable supply base.

“Nigeria is a leading player in the global cocoa industry and the fourth largest producer, covering 6.5 percent share of global production.”

