FG Targets 3 Million Nigerians In Oral Health Campaign

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The Federal Government on Thursday said it has mapped out plans to reach at least three million Nigerians through expanded services and awareness campaigns, as the country marked World Oral Health Day 2026.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, disclosed the development during a commemorative event in Abuja on Thursday, highlighting the dangers of the often-overlooked threat posed by oral disease to national development.

Salako, represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Abisola Adegoke, warned that poor oral health has far-reaching consequences.

“Oral diseases have impacted negatively on children’s growth, adult productivity and the nation’s progress,” he said, describing the 2026 theme, “A happy mouth is a happy life,” as a call to action for Nigerians to adopt preventive oral health practices.

This year’s World Health Day marks the final year of a three-year campaign (2024–2026) launched by the FDI World Dental Federation, which focuses on how good oral health is essential for overall well-being, happiness, and quality of life.

The minister emphasised that the event serves as a reminder of the importance of simple daily oral healthcare practices and the critical role oral health plays in overall well-being.

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He further disclosed that the government has begun integrating oral healthcare into primary healthcare systems to improve access, especially in underserved communities.

“We have integrated oral healthcare into our primary healthcare services and expanded access to affordable dental care, providing education, prevention and basic care closer to communities. Community healthcare workers are trained to identify and refer severe oral health conditions such as noma, cleft lip and palate.

Salako further highlighted ongoing collaborations with development partners, including the World Health Organisation and Médecins Sans Frontières, to tackle neglected oral diseases. He commended the Nigerian Dental Association, stating that its outreach programmes have already reached over 2.4 million Nigerians nationwide.

“Our aim this year is to reach three million citizens with education, care and hope,” he said.

He also disclosed a partnership with Colgate to train Community Health Extension Workers and promote oral health education in schools and communities, highlighting the need for collective responsibility in preventing oral diseases.

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“We are determined that Nigerians will not suffer silently from preventable oral diseases. Parents, teachers and healthcare providers must educate citizens on brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, reducing sugar intake, avoiding tobacco and seeking regular dental care,” the minister said.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Daju Kachollom, reiterated that most oral diseases are preventable but often neglected.

Represented by the Director of Dental Services, Dr. Gloria Uzoigwe, Kacholom lamented that most preventable oral diseases are often ignored until they become a burden to manage. She added that common dental diseases are preventable, and shared responsibility is taken to promote healthy habits.

She further commended stakeholders and partners for their continued contributions to improving oral health outcomes in Nigeria.

In a goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Richard Pheelangwa, represented by Dr. Uchenna Ekwenibe, pointed out that oral health goes beyond disease prevention.

“Caring for our mouth is not just about preventing disease; it enhances our quality of life. I charge all young people to champion good oral hygiene practices,” he said.