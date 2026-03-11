FG Targets 90,000km Fibre Optic Network In Nigerian Schools

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has launched an initiative to connect all Nigerian schools to reliable internet services, leveraging a 90,000km fibre optic broadband infrastructure project.

A statement by signed by the ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, on Wednesday stated that the move aims to strengthen digital learning, expand access to modern educational tools, and harness technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to improve the nation’s education system.

The statement noted that the initiative follows a directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expand nationwide digital infrastructure, ensuring key sectors like education benefit from ongoing broadband and telecommunications investments.

According to the statement, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, held a high-level meeting to strengthen coordination between both ministries.

The meeting focused on developing a coordinated framework to ensure internet connectivity reaches institutions at all levels of the education system from foundational and secondary schools to universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Advertisement

Speaking after the meeting, Alausa explained that the initiative builds on earlier connectivity efforts through the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN), which previously supported broadband connectivity for tertiary institutions under a World Bank-funded project.

According to him, although the programme recorded significant progress in connecting universities and other tertiary institutions, the momentum slowed after the initial funding cycle ended, creating the need for a renewed and expanded strategy. The current effort, he said, seeks to revive and strengthen the programme while extending connectivity across all levels of the education sector.

“Connectivity is not limited to broadband fibre alone. It also involves telecommunications towers, satellite systems and other digital infrastructure required to provide reliable internet access across the country,” he said.

Alausa noted that the Federal Government is implementing major connectivity projects, including the deployment of approximately 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic broadband infrastructure, the installation of about 3,700 telecommunications towers, particularly in rural and underserved communities, and the expansion of satellite capacity to strengthen nationwide coverage.

According to the Minister, the objective is to ensure that as broadband cables are deployed and towers installed across the country, schools at every level are deliberately connected to the network.

Advertisement

“We are planning proactively so that as broadband cables are laid and towers deployed across the country, they are strategically connected to our schools from primary and junior secondary schools to senior secondary schools and all tertiary institutions,” he said.

Alausa disclosed that the meeting produced several concrete steps aimed at accelerating connectivity within the education sector. As part of the outcomes, the governing council of NgREN will be expanded to include representatives responsible for foundational and secondary education, thereby strengthening coordination across the education system.

In addition, two technical working groups have been established to drive implementation. One will focus on connectivity for tertiary institutions, while the other will focus on foundational and secondary schools. The teams will coordinate planning, develop implementation strategies and ensure schools benefit from ongoing national connectivity projects.

He expressed optimism that the first phase of the initiative would begin to produce visible improvements within the next three months. He noted that improved connectivity will enable students and teachers to access digital learning platforms, global knowledge resources and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence tools that are increasingly shaping modern education systems.

The Minister further explained that expanded digital infrastructure will support ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening examination integrity through the gradual transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for major national examinations.

According to him, digital learning centres being established in schools will also function as CBT centres for national assessments.

Advertisement

“Our plan is that within the next two to three years, major examinations such as WAEC and NECO will transition fully to Computer-Based Testing, similar to what is currently being implemented by JAMB,” he said.

Also speaking, Tijani emphasised that technology-driven education cannot thrive without reliable connectivity. He noted that although Nigeria hosts about eight international subsea internet cables, the highest number in Africa, the key challenge lies in distributing that capacity inland through extensive fibre networks capable of reaching communities nationwide.

“Most of the internet capacity enters Nigeria through submarine cables landing in Lagos, but without sufficient inland fibre infrastructure, that capacity cannot effectively reach schools and communities across the country,” he said.

According to him, the ongoing 90,000-kilometre national fibre expansion project is designed to address this challenge and ensure broadband connectivity reaches all local government areas.

He added that the deployment of 3,700 rural telecommunications towers will further extend connectivity to underserved communities, with many located close to schools to ensure educational institutions benefit directly from the infrastructure.