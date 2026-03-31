FG Targets Competitive Auto Sector With New Import Framework

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The Federal Government has taken a significant step toward improving road safety, consumer protection, and industrial competitiveness with the official launch of the SON–NADDC Vehicle Conformity Assessment Programme.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the National Automotive Design and Development Council, was unveiled at a high-level stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop attended by key government officials, regulatory agencies, industry leaders, and representatives of the private sector.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of NADDC, Mr. Joseph Osanipin, described the programme as “a necessary shift in how vehicles enter, operate, and ultimately impact our country,” emphasizing that the presence of institutions across government, enforcement, finance, and industry reflects the strategic importance of the initiative.

He highlighted the current challenges within Nigeria’s automotive market, noting that while the country remains one of the largest automotive markets in Africa, a significant number of imported vehicles particularly used ones enter without proper verification of safety, emissions performance, or lifecycle history.

According to him, “vehicles of uncertain condition are introduced into active road use,” contributing to mechanical failures, increased accident severity, and the circulation of substandard components, while also disadvantaging local industry players.

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To address these concerns, VehCAP introduces a more targeted and preventive regulatory framework tailored specifically to the automotive sector. Unlike previous approaches that focused on post-arrival inspections, the new system ensures that “vehicles are assessed before shipment” and that compliance with automotive-specific standards is verified prior to entry into Nigeria. Certification under the programme will now become a mandatory requirement for vehicle importation.

The NADDC Director-General explained that the Council’s role within the framework includes providing technical input on vehicle standards, supporting model verification, and ensuring alignment with national automotive development objectives.

This, he noted, positions VehCAP not only as a regulatory mechanism but also as a strategic tool for industry growth and transformation.

He further outlined the programme’s broader benefits, stating that it will strengthen road safety, promote environmental sustainability, enhance consumer protection, and restore market discipline. By restricting the entry of substandard vehicles and rewarding compliance, the initiative is expected to create a more level playing field within the sector.

Calling on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to play an active role, he urged stakeholders to fully understand the framework, align procurement processes, and support implementation through coordinated institutional action, stressing that “clear policy direction, strong institutional alignment, and coordinated enforcement” will be critical to the programme’s success.

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In his remarks, the Director-General/Chief Executive of SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, described VehCAP as a major milestone in strengthening regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

He commended the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Minister of State for their leadership and commitment to standards-driven reforms, noting that such efforts reinforce the role of quality infrastructure in national economic development.

Okeke also linked the initiative to the broader vision of President Bola Tinubu under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic revitalisation, industrial competitiveness, and the protection of lives and livelihoods.

He emphasized that strengthening product standards and safeguarding the market from unsafe imports are central to achieving these goals.

According to him, the programme represents “a deliberate shift towards a more structured, preventive, and standards-driven approach” to addressing long-standing challenges related to vehicle quality and safety.

He noted that the impact of substandard products extends beyond technical deficiencies to affect road safety, consumer confidence, and overall market integrity.

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VehCAP, he explained, introduces a disciplined process that addresses compliance early in the import value chain, thereby reducing the burden of post-entry enforcement while improving efficiency and transparency. The framework also ensures more consistent evaluation of automotive products, including categories that previously operated with limited regulatory oversight.

Okeke highlighted that the initiative will create a more predictable and equitable operating environment, where clearer expectations and internationally aligned practices promote compliance, support legitimate trade, and encourage responsible business conduct.

Beyond its regulatory function, he noted that the programme will contribute to national development by supporting a more competitive automotive industry, attracting investment, and reinforcing confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to quality and safety. For consumers, this translates into greater assurance of vehicle reliability, while regulators benefit from improved effectiveness and coordination.

He, however, stressed that the success of VehCAP will depend heavily on collaboration among all relevant institutions, including those responsible for trade facilitation, enforcement, safety regulation, and market surveillance. He described the workshop as a timely platform to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, clarify roles, and ensure efficient and sustainable implementation.