FG Targets Cost Efficiency, Value Retention Through Local Content Reforms

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has called for practical and collaborative approaches to strengthening local content implementation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Lokpobiri made the call on Monday in Abuja, at the official pre-conference opening of the 2026 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) dedicated for Local Content.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2026 NIES edition has its theme as “Energy for Peace and Prosperity: Securing our Shared Future”.

Speaking at the event, the minister emphasised that local content remains central to Nigeria’s energy growth and Africa’s broader economic development.

Lokpobiri said that challenges surrounding the implementation of the Local Content Act were among the first issues he confronted upon assuming office.

According to him, while the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act was enacted in 2010 for building indigenous capacity, but its misapplication over the years had contributed to high project costs and limited capacity growth among local companies.

Lokpobiri explained that Nigeria’s oil and gas projects often cost more than similar projects executed abroad, a situation he described as unacceptable.

He, however said the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, had begun addressing the issue through Executive Orders and stricter adherence to the true spirit of the Local Content Act.

He said that the Act was never intended to exclude international Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, but rather to promote cooperation between international operators and indigenous firms.

“Nigeria is big enough for both EPC companies and indigenous companies to coexist. Complex offshore projects still require EPC expertise, while collaboration can help reduce costs and improve competitiveness.

The minister disclosed that engagements are ongoing to bring EPC companies, international oil firms and strong indigenous operators together, with the aim of fostering joint ventures, improving cost efficiency and retaining more value within the country.

He also expressed concern that in spite of funding provisions under the NOGICD Act, some beneficiary companies failed to build sustainable capacity, instead using the funds for short-term gains.

He said this informed the government’s renewed focus on accountability and strategic oversight in local content implementation.

Lokpobiri said the current administration is committed to ensuring that financing support was accessible to companies genuinely interested in building long-term capacity capable of serving not only Nigeria but the wider African market.

On human capital development, the Minister highlighted the importance of capacity training initiatives by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and private sector partners.

He urged stakeholders at the summit to seize the opportunity presented by the 2026 edition to develop actionable strategies for strengthening local content and growing the Nigerian economy.

“There is no competition between local and international companies. The space is large enough to accommodate everyone through collaboration and shared value creation,” the minister assured. (NAN)