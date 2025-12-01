FG Targets Energy Sector Efficiency With New Reforms—Akume

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is taking steps to align Nigeria with this new era through reforms that promote market efficiency, encourage private investment and accelerate the modernisation of the energy sector.

Delivering his remarks virtually during the technical session of the 9th Africa Energy Summit organised by Solewant Group in Alode, Eleme LGA, Rivers State, Akume highlighted artificial intelligence, robotics, digital monitoring systems and renewable innovations as technologies already reshaping the global economy, stressing that Nigeria must position itself at the centre of these shifts rather than remain on the sidelines.

He said, “Nigeria and Africa must not remain on the sidelines; we must be at the centre of this development, deploy these technologies to strengthen our economies and secure our future.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the Federal government is strategically positioning Nigeria to embrace this new era. Mr President has prioritised reforms, promoted market efficiency, encouraged private sector investment and participation and accelerated the modernisation of our energy landscape.”

Represented by his Senior Technical Assistant, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji Bernard, Akume noted that for almost a decade, Solewant has driven forward-looking engagements that bridge policy and innovation while stimulating practical solutions crucial for energy security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

He said this year’s theme – “Emerging Technologies and the Future of Sustainable Energy Development in Africa” – of the summit, reflects the realities of a continent experiencing rapid population growth, increasing mobility and a soaring energy demand that must be met through new thinking and advanced technologies.

He praised Solewant Group for establishing itself as one of Africa’s most consistent private sector forces in the oil and gas industry, championing the continent’s energy-transition discourse.

The SGF commended the company for sustaining a platform that convenes leaders, experts, innovators, and stakeholders to examine emerging trends and define strategic pathways for the sector.

In his message, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Solewant Group, Solomon Ewanehi, said the 9th Africa Energy Summit provides a platform for stakeholders across the continent to interrogate the evolving energy landscape and map out practical pathways for Africa’s sustainable energy future.

He stated that the summit reinforces a shared responsibility across governments, industry, academia, innovators and communities to prepare the continent for a future defined by emerging technologies, shifting global energy trends and the rising demand for resilient, low-carbon industrial systems.

Ewanehi noted that Solewant Group, through the Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), one of its five subsidiaries, is privileged to facilitate this dialogue.

He stressed that the Group’s involvement is driven not by corporate promotion, but by a long-standing commitment to strengthening Africa’s energy ecosystem through capacity development, technology transfer, infrastructure readiness and sector-wide knowledge exchange.

According to him, the Group had continued to consolidate its contribution to Nigeria’s and Africa’s industrial advancement, not for visibility, but in alignment with national and regional priorities.

He stated that in line with the Federal Government’s directive to grow crude oil production safely, sustainably and competitively, Solewant has concentrated on areas where its value is most significant, particularly pipeline and asset integrity.

Ewanehi stressed that through advanced pipe coatings, steel pipe manufacturing and supply, metal fabrication and industrial inspection systems, the group continues to support operators in reducing leaks, preventing environmental incidents, extending asset lifespan and developing the next generation of industry-relevant skills.

He said, “This summit reflects our shared responsibility: governments, industry, academia, innovators, and communities prepare Africa for a future shaped by emerging technologies, shifting global-energy trends, and the urgent demand for resilient low-carbon industrial systems.

“Solewant Group, through the Solewant Energy Training Institute (SETI), one of the 5 subsidiaries of our group, is honoured to facilitate this dialogue. Our involvement is guided not by corporate promotion but by our long-standing commitment to strengthening Africa’s energy ecosystem through capacity development, technology transfer, infrastructure readiness, and sector-wide knowledge exchange.”

Speaking on the role of technology in meeting production targets, Ewanehi explained that, as Nigeria works to stabilise and raise daily crude output, Solewant’s facilities are being upgraded to help operators achieve the targets.

He highlighted the upgrades to include semi-automated coating technologies, technology-driven delivery systems, multi-level protective pipe-coating solutions and improved turnaround timelines.

Ewanehi added that the capabilities are not ends in themselves but tools for strengthening national production security and promoting environmental responsibility, principles that define Solewant’s mission.

He said, “As Nigeria works to stabilise and increase daily crude output, our facilities are being equipped to help operators meet these targets through Semi-automated coating technologies, technology-driven delivery systems, Multi-level pipe coating protective solutions, and Improved turnaround timelines

“These capabilities are not ends in themselves; they are tools to support national production security and environmental stewardship, which is what Solewant stands for.”

Earlier, Prof. Justin Gabriel of the Department of Business Administration, Rivers State University, while speaking on the theme “Building Africa’s Pipeline Future: Indigenous Fabrication, Local Content and Green Hydrogen Infrastructure,” laid out a strategic pathway for the continent’s energy transition.

He noted that a sustainable pipeline future will depend on a coordinated, continent-wide agenda anchored on four pillars, especially public-private partnerships, which are crucial for mobilising the investments needed to develop fabrication yards and hydrogen infrastructure across Africa.

Prof. Gabriel also underscored the need to strengthen research and development across the continent, including the establishment of centres of excellence dedicated to pipeline technology and hydrogen safety.

He stressed that regional collaboration, particularly transnational pipeline networks linking energy-rich zones to major industrial centres, remains essential.

He concluded by noting that the conversation goes beyond moving energy products, stressing that it is fundamentally about economic empowerment, technological self-reliance, and responsible environmental management.

The summit ended with a dinner and awards in Port Harcourt, where top industry performers, distinguished staff of the group, and winners of the golf tournament organised by the group received various honours.