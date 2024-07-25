FG Targets More Investments As ITU Ranks Nigeria High In Digital Transformation

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has ranked Nigeria 91 per cent on regulatory capacity towards an advanced state of readiness for digital transformation known as G5.

The Advanced State of Readiness is benchmarked against four critical levels of accomplishments which include national collaborative governance, policy design principles, digital development toolbox, digital economic policy agenda.

According to the latest ranking, Nigeria scored 91 per cent in regulatory capacity; 82 per cent in Market Rules; 81 per cent in Collaborative Governance; 76 per cent in Legal Instruments for ICT/Telecom markets; 69 per cent in National Digital Agenda Policy, among other benchmarks.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Germany, Finland and Singapore led the global chart.

The report was conducted by the ITU, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and unveiled by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani in Abuja.

The report titled, ‘Collaborative Regulation: Accelerating Nigeria’s Digital Transformation’, ranked Nigeria among Africa’s top seven BEMECS 5G Readiness Index.

This represents the country’s readiness to deploy and adopt mass-market 5G networks.

The Minister of Communication commended the ITU and partner agencies and consultants that actualised the report.

He expressed the federal government’s commitment “to utilise this report as a navigational aid towards attainment of our regulatory objectives and policies outlines towards achieving a robust digital economy”.

“That is what we will continue to do as a government, ensuring that we can put ourselves in a place to have cutting-edge modern regulations in place to ensure that business is done properly in our sector and to ensure that, where possible, increase the local content of the sector as well.”

The minister said the commission was adapted over the years in response to its new roles.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said the indicators promote effective regulation, attraction of greater investment, and development of innovative models for broader digital inclusion.