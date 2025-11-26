FG Terminates Four Kogi Road Contracts, Imposes New Conditions

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government on Wednesday terminated four major projects in Kogi State, citing poor and stalled progress on key sections of the Abuja–Lokoja and Okene–Ajaokuta corridors.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, said the decisions were announced after a review meeting held on 25 November 2025 between him and selected contractors handling critical federal road projects in the state.

The minister, who briefed journalists in Abuja, expressed displeasure over the alarming disparity between contract timelines and actual work done.

The minister, who was represented by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Works, Mohammed A. Ahmed, explained that the four terminated contracts cut across different sections of the Abuja–Lokoja–Dekina and Okene–Ajaokuta highways.

According to him, the terminated projects include the provision of culverts and drains along Abuja–Lokoja (Section 2, 3 km); the rehabilitation of Abuja–Lokoja Section 4A (CH. 23+400 – CH. 26+400); and the reconstruction of Okene–Ajaokuta–Itobe Road.

Others are the rehabilitation of Lokoja–Shintaku–Dekina–Ayingba Road and Abuja–Lokoja Section IVB (flooded section).

He said, “The Federal Government terminated five contracts across different sections of the Abuja–Lokoja–Dekina and Okene–Ajaokuta highways.

“The terminated projects include those being handled by Sadogi Nigeria Limited, which

Is the provision of culverts and drains along Abuja–Lokoja (Section 2, 3 km).

“The progress of the contract is 39.04 per cent, and its time elapsed is at 112.88 per cent.

The contract is terminated, and the contractor is to work only within the advance payment already received. The final account is to be determined afterwards.

“Also, the Venus Construction Nigeria Ltd’s project, which is the rehabilitation of Abuja–Lokoja Section 4A (CH. 23+400 – CH. 26+400). The progress of work is 33.79 per cent.

“The contract is an immediate mutual termination, and the contractor is restricted to the advance payment earlier released pending final account reconciliation.

“CCECC Nigeria Ltd’s contract for the reconstruction of the Okene–Ajaokuta–Itobe Road is also terminated. The progress of work is at 2.02 per cent. It was terminated

due to non-performance. Supervisory consultancy services were also terminated due to a lack of funding.

“The TEC Engineering Company Nigeria Ltd’s project, which is the rehabilitation of Lokoja–Shintaku–Dekina–Ayingba Road, whose progress of work is at 1.04 per cent, is also terminated.”

However, the minister ordered Geld/Triacta Nigeria Limited (JV) to return to the site within seven days.

The JV is handling Section III of the Abuja–Lokoja dualisation (Abaji–Koton Karfe).

Umahi asked the contractor to reopen critical failed sections, reinstate shoulders to stone-base level, and patch potholes on the carriageway to restore smooth traffic flow during construction.

He apologised to Nigerians, especially frequent users of the Abuja–Lokoja Expressway, for the hardship caused by ongoing repair activities.

Umahi, however, disclosed that all contractors whose contracts were terminated would not receive fresh funding, saying that any further work they undertake must be strictly within the limit of advance payments already received.