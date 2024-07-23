FG To Address Infrastructural Neglect On East-West Road—-Umahi

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has expressed the determination of the current administration to address pavement failures and years of infrastructural neglect on the East-West Road in South-South.

This, he said, would provide an environment conducive for economic growth and self-actualization for all regions.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the project, initially awarded by the previous administrations, has been redesigned to increase the road’s height above flood level and incorporate the area’s unique geomorphology and soil characteristics.

A statement by Umahi’s Special Adviser on Media, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji, in Abuja on Tuesday, quoted him speaking during a recent visit to the project sites at the Kaiama-Ahoada section in Rivers/Bayelsa States.

Umahi also highlighted the Federal Government’s commitment to redesigning the road using reinforced concrete technology, adding that the approach is expected to resolve the perennial pavement failures and enhance the road’s durability, especially in the flood-prone Niger Delta region.

“When we came on board, the job was already awarded by the past administration. The only new addition under President Tinubu is the relief culverts being installed by two reputable local contractors,” Umahi stated.

He acknowledged the impact of climate change on the recent flooding in the area and commended the contractors for their dedication to the project despite not yet receiving payment.

Umahi emphasized the collaboration with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to manage the floods and praised the NDDC’s efforts in this regard.

The minister also inspected the KM 15 Section 3A of the East-West Road, from Eleme Junction to Onne Port Junction, handled by RCC Nigeria Ltd., and urged the contractor to expedite the project or face potential reassignment of the remaining sections.

“It is a Presidential order that this road should receive maximum attention,” he stressed, indicating a December deadline for project completion.

Addressing concerns raised by a Clergy, Buba Isa, about federal road conditions, Umahi reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to resolving inherited road infrastructure deficits.

He lauded President Tinubu for the notable improvements in road infrastructure and assured Nigerians that sustainable infrastructure solutions are underway.