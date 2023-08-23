FG To Construct Flyover Along Abuja-Lokoja Road To Solve Flooding

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A day after assuming office, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, hit the ground running by visiting the Abuja-Lokoja road in his effort to tackle the problem of recurring flooding.

He hinted that construction of a flyover on the section of the road would put a permanent solution to frequent flooding.

The minister made the remarks on Tuesday while inspecting ongoing construction along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

David Umahi alongside the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and other directors while visiting sites where construction is ongoing said, “We have seen the area that always gets flooded at the Koton Karfe section and the only solution to it is to do a flyover on it to fly above the flood level.

“That will really work because it is about 1.6 kilometres which will take five flyovers, you know, multiplied by two.”

He said that his ministry will make a proposal and submit it to President Bola Tinubu for approval because “we are looking for permanent solutions to our problems.” he noted.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya Bello said that, “For the President to deploy the Honourable Minister a day after swearing- in to come and look into this particular problem is commendable. I think we can’t ask for more.”

Bello added that the road is going to be designed in a way that it can withstand any magnitude of flooding “that will ever come, our road will stand the test of time”