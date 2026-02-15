FG To Deliver 4,000 Housing Units In 15 States

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has set a clear target to deliver 4,000 housing units across 15 states in 2026, as the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development presented its budget proposals to the National Assembly.

The target, to be implemented under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, will see new housing developments delivered in Osun, Oyo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Katsina, Sokoto, Gombe, Kano and Yobe States.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, while presenting the 2026 proposals to the Senate Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, and House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat respectively, said the budget priorities are focused on consolidating ongoing projects.

The minister also outlined complementary priorities of the proposed budget to include the completion of National Housing Programme projects in over 20 states and the FCT, rehabilitation of existing federal secretariats, and expansion of urban renewal and slum upgrading programmes nationwide.

He also sought special funding interventions to address outstanding national obligations and to provide critical on-site infrastructure, such as roads, drainage and utilities to support PPP housing developments.

THE WHISTLER can report that the ministry proposed to spend N91.7bn on capital projects out of its total budgetary allocation of N97.077bn for the 2026 fiscal year.

Details of the ministry’s budget estimates, show that the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme was allocated N8.05bn while N3.7bn was earmarked for the execution of the ongoing National Housing Programme across the country.

Speaking during the session, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the Senate would continue to back policies and funding mechanisms that expand access to affordable housing nationwide.

Tambuwal urged the Ministry to maintain close engagement with the Committee to ensure effective implementation and optimal use of appropriated funds.

Also, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, described housing as a strategic sector with a wide-ranging economic impact.

He added that consultations with government funding institutions show a consensus that the housing sector remains underfunded and requires stronger investment to scale delivery and maximise its economic contribution.