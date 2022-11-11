FG To Engage Investors As 3.5GHz Spectrum Auction Commences December

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Communications Commission will engage investors and other stakeholders on the draft memorandum of the 3.5GHz Spectrum for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria.

The engagement will discuss issues surrounding the proposed auction of two lots in the 2×100MHz in the 3.5GHz Spectrum.

The auction will take place in December 2022.

The NCC said it has “concluded arrangments to host an engagement session with stakeholders to discuss and provide more insight into the Draft Information Memorandum that will guide the process.”

The consultation will hold on November 15, 2022 at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NCC had on October 21, announced the plan to license additional lots in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band for the deployment of 5G (fifth generation) Global System of Mobile communication.

MTN and Mafab Communication won the first auction last year.

Both companies paid N234.5bn for the Spectrum licenses.

MTN has rolled out 5G in seven cities, while Mafab extended its deployment deadline to January 2023.

According to the NCC, the interactive session with the stakeholders will feature comments and submissions made by the different stakeholders on the Draft Information Memorandum.

The Commission said, “The outcome of the submission will be taken into consideration by the Commission in publishing the Information Memorandum for the auction.

“Stakeholders have been advised, in an earlier statement and subsequent advertisements, by the Commission to study the Information Memorandum and make their comments and questions available to the Commission.”