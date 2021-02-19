FG To Establish Jute Bag Industry To Ease Agric Exports

50 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Sabo Nanono said it has become imperative for Nigeria to establish its own jute bag industries to meet international best practices for the exports of Cocoa and sundry agricultural produce.

Nanono who received delegates of the Cocoa Association of Nigeria in Abuja, noted that the production of the jute bags in Nigeria will increase foreign earnings, healthy preservation and certification of the cocoa crop.

According to him, the ministry would seek collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in ensuring that appropriate policy measures and counterpart funding were put in place to fast track the setting up of jute bag factories across the nation as well as commence the cultivation of Kenaf, being the raw material for the production of jute bags.

He said, “Cocoa is one of the commodities being promoted by the present administration in its drive to diversify the economy. The ministry is eager to support the farmers with the distribution of free agricultural inputs and training to enhance the capacity of cocoa farmers in the country.”

The minister assured that the ministry will continue to support and collaborate with the Association to boost the cocoa value chain sub-sector towards increasing production, creating more jobs and generating revenue for the country.

The Minister who also inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee on Zero Reject of Agricultural Commodities and Produce/Non-Oil Exports from Nigeria, said that it has become imperative to ensure that local agricultural produce are of right standards, meeting the demand of the international community.

He said, “Our desire for standard agricultural products and non-oil exports means there will be vigorous pursuit of investment in quality control and standardisation.

“As we pursue this, my ministry, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, is committed not only to food security, but wholesome foods of high quality acceptable for local consumption and export.”