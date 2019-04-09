Advertisement

In order to prevent the increased mortality rate of children and women, the Federal Government announced plan to establish a National Emergency Centre .

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, stated this in Abuja.

Shuaib, who declared a state of emergency on maternal and child mortality in the country, called for an immediate establishment of a National Coordination Centre.

He said the centre, which is expected to strengthen, coordinate leadership and accountability of all maternal and child care issues, will be domiciled within the National Primary Health Care.

Data from the agency shows that daily, Nigeria loses 2,300 children under five years and 145 women of childbearing age due to lack of basic health care.

One of the goals of the health agency is to reduce maternal and child mortality by 53 percent and 44 percent respectively between now and 2030.