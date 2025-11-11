FG To Fast-Track Completion Of Osogbo Federal Secretariat

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Shuaib Belgore, has stated that the federal government would hasten work to deliver the federal Secretariat, Osogbo, Osun State, to enable civil servants to have better office accommodations to discharge their duties efficiently.

A statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, in Abuja on Tuesday, quoted Belgore speaking in Osogbo, when he led an inspection team from his ministry on a tour of the federal government’s projects ongoing in the state.

Belgore noted that work at the Osogbo Federal Secretariat has reached an advanced stage of completion, saying that contracts for federal secretariats awarded same time as that of Osun were Anambra, Bayelsa, Gombe, Nassarawa, and Zamfara states.

Expressing satisfaction with the quality and progress of work at Oshogbo, he assured the contractor that his request for variation would be secured to enable the release of funds needed for its completion.

Earlier, the project manager, Golden Construction Company Ltd, the contractors handling the work, Engr Olakulehin Kabir, told the team that the project has achieved 80 per cent completion, and requested the ministry to speed up approval for variation and release of funds to enable them to deliver.

On the other hand, the Permanent Secretary has also observed an appreciable level of work in the ongoing construction of Osogbo Renewed Hope Estate, but charged the contractors to sit up and scale up work, promising to facilitate their payments after meeting their valuation requirements.

“Government is enthusiastic and optimistic with this project, and will not hesitate to review and take a decision, including termination of contract for non-performing contractors”, he emphasised.

Belgore also visited the ministry’s field office in Osogbo, interacted with the staff, and commended them for their hard work in facilitating the delivery of the government’s projects in the State.

He acknowledged their concern for inadequate professional staff, which he explained as a general concern even at the ministry headquarters.

Belgore assured them that the ministry has made its operations easy in terms of correspondence with the headquarters by going digital, saying that computers will be provided for field offices to ease their work.