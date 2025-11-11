FG To Manufacture Rifles, Bullets At Ajaokuta Steel Company

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government on Tuesday advanced its defence self-sufficiency agenda as the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Audu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Minister of Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, to produce military hardware at the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The agreement, described as a milestone in Nigeria’s industrial and security development, aims to leverage Ajaokuta’s existing infrastructure for the manufacture of rifles, vests, helmets, bullets, and other essential defence equipment.

The initiative also signals a renewed commitment to transforming the long-dormant steel complex into a strategic industrial base supporting national defence.

Confirming the MoU, the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Steel Development, Mrs. Maureen Tine-Iulun, explained that the agreement represents “a collaborative framework for the development and production of essential military equipment.”

According to her, the initiative will harness Ajaokuta’s vast technical and material capabilities to support the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in large-scale local production.

“The MOU signed was in two parts: one between the Federal Ministry of Steel Development and the Federal Ministry of Defence, and the other between Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) and the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited,” Tine-Iulun said.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Audu stated that the production plan would focus on critical defence supplies such as rifles, vests, helmets, and bullets to boost the nation’s military capacity.

He emphasised that the Ajaokuta Engineering Workshop would serve as the core production facility to meet the needs of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Audu described the pact as a clear demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to strengthen national security through industrial development and domestic manufacturing.

“The collaboration seeks to leverage Ajaokuta’s steel production capabilities to develop high-quality military hardware, including armoured vehicles, weapons, helmets, and other defence equipment.

“The partnership will not only strengthen Nigeria’s defence industry but will help improve the security architecture of the country,” Audu said.

He further noted that the initiative aligns with the President’s broader policy of industrial revival and economic diversification through the revitalisation of key national assets.

The partnership also underscores Nigeria’s push toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing, a goal that has gained urgency amid global security and trade challenges.

By using locally sourced materials for armament, the government aims to reduce import dependence and channel Ajaokuta’s production potential into national security development.

However, the agreement came at a time of heightened international scrutiny over Nigeria’s internal security.

Days earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a controversial warning about possible military intervention in Nigeria over the alleged persecution of Christians.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, November 1, 2025, Trump wrote that the United States could “go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

Trump’s statement followed his decision to redesignate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, citing alleged systematic persecution and killings of Christians.

The designation carries implications such as diplomatic pressure and possible economic sanctions.

Nigeria had previously been placed on the CPC list between 2017 and 2021 during Trump’s first term but was removed by President Joe Biden in 2021.