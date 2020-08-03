FG To Present PIB To NASS In Two Weeks—Minister

41 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva has said in two weeks the National Assembly will receive the Petroleum Industry Bill as part of process to pass it into law.

Sylvia said this on Sunday night while speaking on Reforming Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector on Channels TV Pivotal program.

The PIB was first introduced to the National Assembly in December 2008. A presidential committee set up in 2007 to look into the oil and gas sector came up with the idea of the bill, which aims to increase transparency at the NNPC and to increase Nigeria’s share of oil revenue.

Drafts of the bill, however, became very contentious due to objections from the international oil companies and the NNPC. Consequently, the bill was never passed into law.

Towards the end of 2015, the then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu had noted that the PIB was to be amended to speed up its passage.

Consequently, the PIB was broken into different bills, one of which was the PIGB, to address various aspects of the oil industry.

The Senate President had noted then that the plan was to pass quickly the aspects of the old law that were not controversial while the controversial bits could wait.

The PIB amongst other things looked into the ownership and management of petroleum resources, functions and powers of the Minister of Petroleum, the establishment of the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Commission which was to act as a regulator for the entire petroleum industry (upstream, midstream and downstream) and the restructuring of the NNPC.

Many oil companies believe new investments in the oil sector are dependent on the passage of the PIB which would take a more holistic approach in addressing issues around the fiscal terms especially following the passage of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts (amendment) Bill, 2019 (PSC Amendment Bill).

The Minister said, “There is an appetite for reforms but of course the basic for any reform will be the legal backing for it. You know that this government is very serious about passing the PIB , which has been in process for over 20 years now and I can announce to you now that we are at the end of it, we are going to the National Assembly in two weeks.”

According to him, the passage of PIB will form the bases for major reforms in the industry.

He explained that the cost of oil production in Nigeria has been challenging because the country cannot continue to produce oil at $40 when oil is being sold at $30 per barrel.

He added, “Definitely there is a lot of things now that needs to be done to curtail our production cost and other cost in the industry , that’s why we are waiting for the body of law to be passed so that we have bases to stand and reform this industry.

“We realised, subsidy was just benefiting a section of Nigerians, and so we cannot sustain that arrangement anymore. That’s why we have to go for deregulation.

“We all know that products are refined from crude oil , if the crude oil prices go up product prices will go up and vice versa. So when we saw that opportunity that prices have come down we thought to transfer the benefit to the average Nigerians.

“We also discussed with the regulatory authority, PPPRA , to speak to private sectors and bring down the cost of products.”

On approval for the private sector to import products the, minister said the private operators can now access foreign exchange at the same rate as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“We have taken away all those difference in the CBN, so the private sector and the NNPC will be accessing forex at the same rate. The reason we believe that private sector was not fully engaging in the importation was due to subsidy because they get the product in and sell at a lost, so NNPC was filling this gap,” he added.