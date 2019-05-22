Sponsored

FG To Remove Gas Cylinders Ownership From Nigerians

Consumer
By Abimbola Johnson
Gas-Cylinder-

The Federal Government has said that in a short time from now, Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders will no longer be owned by consumers. 

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu made this known during a stakeholders’ forum on LPG penetration in Abuja.

Represented by his Senior Technical Assistant, Brenda Ataga, Kachikwu said the ownership of the cylinders will rest strictly with the dealers and distributors

Advertisement

He said: “The MDCs will essentially create and introduce into the market what we call the cylinder exchange programme, whereby the cylinders are owned by the distributors.

“There is no need for you to decant for anybody that comes in, and that eliminates illegal risks as well.

RELATED

Police Council Confirms Mohammed Adamu’s Appointment As IGP

U.S Bars Nigerians, Others From Special Immigration Status

“You would fill them at the refill plants that would be tied to you and exchange it with your customers because you know your customers already.

Advertisement

“Your customers pay for only the content, while you own the cylinders and control the management of those cylinders.

“It is for us to be able to, at any point in time, discern and discover cylinders that are bad, cylinders that need recertification and cylinders that need to be removed from circulation.

Advertisement

“We put that onus on distributors going forward, to support the safe and standard method of selling LPG.

“I tell you today that Nigeria is the only country in West Africa that does not practice the re-circulation model.

“Everyone has moved away from this because, again, most of the population cannot afford cylinders.

“So, you have to remove that cost from them.”

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

AEDC Begins Pre-Paid Meters Distribution, Targets 900,000 Customers

AEDC Gets Approval To Begin Installation Of Meters In Abuja, Niger, Nasarawa

See How Much Nigerians Spent On Airtime In Three Months

Bird Flu Resurfaces, Kills 3,900 Birds In Plateau

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!