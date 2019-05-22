FG To Remove Gas Cylinders Ownership From Nigerians

The Federal Government has said that in a short time from now, Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders will no longer be owned by consumers.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu made this known during a stakeholders’ forum on LPG penetration in Abuja.

Represented by his Senior Technical Assistant, Brenda Ataga, Kachikwu said the ownership of the cylinders will rest strictly with the dealers and distributors

He said: “The MDCs will essentially create and introduce into the market what we call the cylinder exchange programme, whereby the cylinders are owned by the distributors.

“There is no need for you to decant for anybody that comes in, and that eliminates illegal risks as well.

“You would fill them at the refill plants that would be tied to you and exchange it with your customers because you know your customers already.

“Your customers pay for only the content, while you own the cylinders and control the management of those cylinders.

“It is for us to be able to, at any point in time, discern and discover cylinders that are bad, cylinders that need recertification and cylinders that need to be removed from circulation.

“We put that onus on distributors going forward, to support the safe and standard method of selling LPG.

“I tell you today that Nigeria is the only country in West Africa that does not practice the re-circulation model.

“Everyone has moved away from this because, again, most of the population cannot afford cylinders.

“So, you have to remove that cost from them.”