FG To Resume Free Distribution Of Pre-paid Meters, Targets Four Million Households

The Federal Government has announced its readiness to commence the second phase of pre-paid meter distribution to Nigerians.

The government had launched the first phase in October 2020, with distribution of six million free pre-paid electricity metres to Nigerians through the National Mass Metering Programme.

The scheme was launch in Eko, Kano, Kaduna and Ikeja Distribution Companies (DisCos) franchise areas

However, the Minister of power, Mamman Sale while addressing the Press on Wednesday said that the second phase would cover four million households.

The Minister explained that the first phase is still ongoing.

“We have almost finished with phase zero, we are now going into phase one of the distribution of the metres, that is the remaining four million the Central Bank promised to augment with.

“The first set is one million, we are about to finish with that, but you know, it is not the target, one million is very negligible compared to the demand of Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking further, the Minister noted the improvement in the nation’s power generation from 3,000 MW to 5,000 MW.

He said, “We are improving, it (power generation) has improved, you can see, I don’t have to tell you.

“We are moving from 3,000 megawatts, today we are generating up up to 5,000 megawatts or over that, so it is a great improvement.”