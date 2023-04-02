FG To Support University Of Agriculture With Grants, Farm Equipment, Others

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a bid to boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Federal Government (FG) through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has pledged to equip universities with grants.

The ministry in a statement signed by the Chief Information Officer Eremah Anthonia disclosed that the university to receive the grants is the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

The Agric Minister, Mahmood Abubakar made the pledge during a courtesy visit by the Acting. Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, Professor Christopher Eze, and his team to his office in Abuja.

During the visit, the Acting. VC revealed that the dwindling state government resources and inadequate facilities had caused the University to operate with serious challenges and this explained their quest for assistance.

“This is why we sought the support of the Ministry in the areas of farm equipment, gender advocacy grants for girl-child and rural women development, research grants for various areas in agriculture and environmental sciences,” Eze noted.

Assuring the university of the ministry devotion, Abubakar pledges to support with “farm equipment, accessories, grants to enhance economic growth, food, and nutrition security amongst others”.

He noted that the sector was no longer driven on the basis of food consumption, but rather by generating wealth for citizens and the country through various agricultural-inclined businesses.

The Minister also said that most of the foreign exchange earnings, and infrastructure in the country before now had been raised through Agriculture.

He, therefore, assured that the Ministry would work with the University to boost the socio-economic development of the country, and promised to visit the University before the end of his tenure.