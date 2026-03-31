FG Unveils N20m Laureate Prize For Student Researchers

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The Federal Government has unveiled a N20m National Laureate Prize Programme to reward outstanding student researchers in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The initiative, approved under the Nigeria National Laureate Annual Prize Programme, is designed to recognise academic excellence, innovative research, and commercially viable ideas emerging from universities and other higher institutions across the country.

In a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Boriowo Folasade, the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, described it as a strategic effort to reposition Nigeria’s education system by placing greater value on scholarly achievement and research innovation.

According to Folasade, under the scheme, exceptional dissertations and theses will be honoured annually across three academic categories.

Undergraduate winners will receive at least N5 million, master’s degree winners N10 million, and doctoral candidates up to N20 million, alongside national recognition.

Alausa said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building a knowledge-driven economy where intellectual capacity and research excellence serve as key drivers of national development.

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“By elevating our students to the status of celebrated National Laureates, we are ensuring that the rigour of research and academic excellence is matched with the highest level of national prestige and financial reward,” he said.

He added that the programme signals a shift in national priorities, where academic work is recognised as a tool for industrialisation and development.

To ensure sustainability, the programme will be funded by the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) and its strategic partners, without additional pressure on government resources.

The minister also inaugurated a 10-member National Laureate Prize Committee to oversee the implementation of the initiative. The committee is chaired by Abubakar Sambo and will supervise submissions, vetting, and final selection of awardees.

Other members include academics and representatives from key education bodies such as the National Universities Commission, National Board for Technical Education, National Commission for Colleges of Education, and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

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In a tribute to national service, some of the prizes will be named after distinguished Nigerians, beginning with Stella Adadevoh, in recognition of her legacy of courage and sacrifice.

According to the guidelines, tertiary institutions have been directed to nominate their best academic works, while the committee retains the authority to identify outstanding research nationwide.

The 2026 cycle will begin with a national call for submissions in May, followed by an evaluation process from June to September.

The programme will culminate in a National Laureate Gala scheduled for November 2026 in Abuja, where winners will be honoured for their contributions to national development.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow updates on the programme through the NERD portal.