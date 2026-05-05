FG Unveils Plan For Procurement Centre Of Excellence In Kano

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The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to establish a Procurement Centre of Excellence at the Nigerian Navy Logistics College in Dawakin Tofa, Kano, to serve as a regional training hub for procurement officers across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Adebowale Adedokun, disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of the Nigerian Navy Special Mandatory Continuous Public Procurement Capacity Development Training in Kano.

Represented by Nasir Bello, Director of Civil Infrastructure, Adedokun said discussions are ongoing between the Bureau and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to bring the initiative to fruition.

He described the proposed centre as a major step toward strengthening procurement capacity, particularly within the Armed Forces and public institutions, noting that it would streamline training and improve standards nationwide.

According to him, the ongoing training programme marks a significant milestone in transforming naval logistics officers into professional procurement personnel, equipping them with technical expertise while promoting integrity, accountability, and professionalism.

Adedokun also revealed that the BPP is reviewing the Public Procurement Act 2007 as part of broader reforms aimed at modernising procurement processes. He said the reforms would incorporate digital tools and artificial intelligence, alongside the reactivation of the e-Government Procurement (e-GP) platform to enhance transparency and competitive bidding.

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He outlined the Bureau’s reform agenda, which focuses on modernising legal frameworks, strengthening institutions, improving operations, and reinforcing integrity oversight. He added that inclusivity remains a priority, with efforts to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and women-owned businesses in line with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his remarks, the Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Navy, Sulaiman Abdullahi, emphasised the importance of integrity, diligence, and continuous learning in procurement practice. He noted that public procurement accounts for a substantial share of national expenditure and plays a vital role in economic development.

Abdullahi stressed the need to move away from past practices marked by weak compliance and lack of transparency, urging officers to uphold due process.

Also speaking, the Commandant of the Nigerian Navy Logistics College, Ahmad Madawaki, described the training as the first of its kind for the Navy.

He said it offers officers a unique opportunity to become certified procurement professionals and agents of reform.

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He encouraged participants to remain committed to transparency and accountability, assuring them that the college has provided the necessary facilities to support effective learning.