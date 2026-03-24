FG Unveils Platform To Reduce Cargo Delays By 14 Days

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The Federal Government has launched Phase 1 of the National Single Window (NSW), a major digital reform aimed at tackling long-standing bottlenecks at Nigeria’s ports, reducing cargo clearance delays, and lowering the cost of doing business.

The initiative, unveiled on Tuesday, marks a critical step in the government’s broader strategy to modernise Nigeria’s trade ecosystem and improve efficiency across the import and export value chain.

The rollout comes amid growing concerns over prolonged cargo dwell time at Nigerian ports, which currently averages between 18 and 21 days and far above the global average of about four days.

The disparity has continued to impose significant costs on businesses, slow down supply chains, and weaken the competitiveness of Nigerian goods in international markets.

The new system directly targets the root cause of the delays. Data from the government indicates that about 73 per cent of cargo dwell time is linked not to physical infrastructure constraints, but to transaction-related processes such as documentation, customs procedures, and regulatory approvals.

The National Single Window is designed to address this challenge by creating a unified digital platform that integrates all trade-related processes. Under the system, importers and exporters will be able to submit documents electronically, process manifests digitally, make payments transparently, and obtain approvals from multiple agencies without the need for physical visits.

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By reducing human interface and eliminating duplicative procedures, the government expects the platform to significantly shorten processing timelines, enhance transparency, and minimise opportunities for delays and inefficiencies.

The Finance Minister, Wale Edun said the NSW is being implemented alongside a major upgrade of Nigeria’s busiest ports—Apapa and Tin Can Island which together account for roughly 70 per cent of the country’s trade volume.

The port modernisation project is expected to address physical bottlenecks such as congestion, outdated cargo handling systems, and slow vessel turnaround times.

He emphasised that both reforms are designed to work in tandem. While the Single Window streamlines documentation and approvals, the port upgrades are intended to ensure faster cargo movement and improved logistics on the ground.

With the dual approach now in motion, Edun said the government has set an ambitious target of reducing cargo dwell time to under seven days by 2026. Achieving this goal, he said would bring Nigeria closer to global benchmarks and significantly enhance the reliability of its trade environment.

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For businesses, the expected impact is substantial. Importers and manufacturers are likely to benefit from faster access to raw materials and intermediate goods, reduced demurrage charges, and improved production timelines.

Exporters, on the other hand, stand to gain from quicker shipment processing and better access to international markets, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The government has also sought to address concerns surrounding the port upgrade partnership, particularly claims that it may disproportionately benefit foreign participants.

According to the minister, the country stands to benefit from modern port infrastructure, reduced logistics costs, job creation across construction and logistics value chains, and increased attractiveness to both domestic and foreign investors.

The reforms form part of a broader economic agenda under President Bola Tinubu, which focuses on improving macroeconomic stability, enhancing ease of doing business, attracting investment, and driving medium-term growth.

ENDS