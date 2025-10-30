FG Unveils Shortlisted Candidates For NSCDC, NIS, NCOS, FFS Recruitment

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the release of the shortlist for applicants who participated in its recent recruitment exercise into four paramilitary agencies under its supervision.

The agencies include the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the Secretary to the Board, Maj. Gen. A. M. Jibril (Rtd.), said shortlisted candidates can begin checking their application status on the official portal — https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng — starting from Thursday, October 30, 2025.

According to him, the portal will also display details of each shortlisted candidate’s Computer-Based Test (CBT), including the date, time, and venue of the examination.

Maj. Gen. Jibril urged all applicants to strictly follow the information provided on the official website and to disregard any messages or claims from unofficial sources or third-party platforms purporting to represent the Board.

He also warned applicants to be wary of fraudsters offering preferential treatment, emphasising that the ongoing recruitment exercise is transparent, merit-driven, and in line with the Board’s commitment to fairness and integrity.

The CDCFIB noted that the recruitment process forms part of the federal government’s broader efforts to strengthen national security and public safety through the strategic reinforcement of personnel across the paramilitary agencies.