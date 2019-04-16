FG Using SARS For Population Control – Daddy Freeze

Advertisement

On-Air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze has taken to the social media to share his thought on the present government’s use of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

In a statement via his Instagram page on Monday, April 15, 2019., Freeze stated that he wonders if the incessant killings by the squad is a means devised by the government to eliminate its citizens.

“Is SARS a deliberate government initiative directed towards population control?” he asked.

He went on to caption the post with a quote where he expressed his desire for answers to his questions.

“I need an explanation before I lose my cool, please let this message get to those who need to see it! ~FRZ”