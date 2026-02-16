FG Will Complete Ongoing S/East Road Projects By April- Umahi

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The federal government has intensified work on key highway projects across the South-South, with several strategic corridors slated for commissioning by President Bola Tinubu during his planned visit to the regions in May.

At the heart of the push is the 43-kilometre dualisation of the Aba–Port Harcourt highway, a critical economic artery linking Abia and Rivers states, which officials say will be substantially ready by April.

Speaking after inspecting the Aba-Port Harcourt one-carriageway, the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, said the project, handled by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), is 90 per cent complete.

He noted that the project reportedly was stalled for years due to funding constraints before the current administration intervened.

According to the Minister of Works, the contractor has now completed over 90 per cent of the Aba-bound carriageway after being directed to concentrate resources on one side to fast-track delivery.

According to him, funding delays had previously hampered progress, but assuring that outstanding payments—running into billions—would be addressed within weeks.

He disclosed that both CCECC and the newly engaged indigenous contractor on the opposite carriageway would receive funds to sustain momentum.

While commending the improved quality of work, he noted that defective sections laid during the rainy season are being milled off and redone, stressing that contractors remain liable for any failure within 12 months of completion.The target, he said, is to complete the Aba-bound lane by April for commissioning on May 12.

He said: “They are still committed to any section of the road when they finish for, twelve months. If it fails, it’s their business. It’s their problem, they have to repay it. But so far, I am happy with their work, and I want them to finish by April so that we can turn it for Mr. President to commission by 12th of May when he visits Southeast and South South.”

As for the Port Harcourt-bound section, Umahi said it has been handed to JRB Constructions Co. LTD describes the company as one of Nigeria’s most equipped and experienced contractors.

Unlike the mixed asphalt design on the Aba-bound lane, the minister added that the Port Harcourt-bound carriageway is being constructed with full reinforced concrete pavement—technology the minister described as more durable and capable of lasting up to 50 years.

He emphasized that the President had encouraged greater participation of indigenous contractors, particularly in emergency interventions, to boost local capacity and foster healthy competition in the sector.

Also, beyond the Aba–Port Harcourt corridor, attention was shifted to the Eleme–Onne axis of the East–West Road in Rivers State.

The Works Minister disclosed that the 15-kilometre dualisation project, being executed by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), has one carriageway fully completed, while the second is approximately 80 percent done.

According to him, the project features five flyovers—one of which has been taken over by the Rivers State Government—and reinforced concrete pavement to counter the region’s high water table, a factor blamed for frequent asphalt failures.

He said an additional one-kilometre failed stretch at Chainage 15 is being incorporated into the scope to ensure seamless traffic flow.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works announced that completed sections would not only feature reinforced concrete but also solar-powered streetlights, CCTV surveillance, speed monitoring systems, and security patrol vans.

He said: “Solar installations are expected to commence within days, with broader integration of intelligent traffic systems before September.

“The initiative aligns with the administration’s directive to transform major highways into secure and technologically monitored corridors.”

The minister also cautioned transport unions and petroleum tanker operators against parking on newly constructed carriageways, warning that static loads damage pavement structures designed for dynamic traffic.

He condemned roadside trading, chemical spillage, and the removal of manhole covers and expansion joints, stating that enforcement measures—including private sector patrol contracts—would soon be introduced to protect federal infrastructure

While focusing on infrastructure delivery, the minister framed the projects as part of broader legacy interventions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, asserting that major economic corridors are now under active construction

He credited President Tinubu for prioritising funding releases, noting that over 50 per cent of certified payments for some projects have already been disbursed, with additional tranches imminent.

On her part, the Federal Comptroller of Works in Rivers State, Engr Tarilade Enwerama, confirmed that bridge works, drainage and road construction are progressing simultaneously and expressed optimism that the entire stretch would be ready for public use by April.

She charged motorists to avoid drunk driving, following a recent accident attributed to intoxication and reckless driving along the corridor.