FG Woos Nigerians Abroad As $500m Diaspora Bond Issuance Begins

The federal government has said that it is set to issue the $500m bond for diaspora Nigerians by August, a move that will allow the inflow of foreign currency.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun disclosed the development, saying that the government has abandoned financing of deficit through ways and means.

Edun said these during the quarterly ministerial briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister said the government will unveil the plans to use its diaspora to raise foreign currency at the Africa caucus meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors (World Bank) next week.

Edun said, “We will showcase to them what it is important for Africa to do and it is relying on its own resources and those free resources include the resources of Nigerians in diaspora, Africans in diaspora, we need to attract those savings and indeed we need to attract the savings of Nigerians that keep them only abroad. Having a local exchange rate system is not illegal.

“And so we have an issuance of $1 denominated security notes not depending on the financial architecture of the Western world, not depending on the kind of architecture that you use to raise Eurobond.

“We are using the Nigerian financial system, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the banking system, the investment bankers to issue $500m in the first instance, that will be available and will attract foreign currency held by Nigerians abroad, and anybody else buys in to the macroeconomic reform efforts of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.”

The minister said the bond issuance would be competitive.

Edun said, “That issue is a challenge to the best and the brightest financial markets. It is due to open in the next three to four weeks maximum. Right now, depending on the success of that issue. There is no talk or look into going to the international markets to raise Europe.

“It is one of the options that we have. The markets are open to us. Our ratings and our performance are merited. The market is open to us but we prefer in the first instance, to challenge Nigerians to come home with their money and be part of the Nigeria for success story that we believe is where the economy is headed.”

He said that the policies of the administration is in the right direction, adding the economy is set for growth.