FG’s Personnel Cost To Hit Over N8tn As N70,000 Minimum Wage Becomes Law

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…NGF To Meet On Wednesday Over N70,000 Minimum Wage

…Sokoto Assembly Transmits Minimum Wage Bill To Governor For Assent

Advertisement

…Abia Govt Still Negotiating With Labour- Commissioner

The N70,000 new minimum wage which was proposed by President Bola Tinubu and approved by the National Assembly would push the wage bill of the federal government higher to over N7.97tn.

Recall that the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, had said that the minimum wage would gulp N3trn.

Advertisement

In separate communications to the Senate and the House of Representatives, the President had called for swift consideration of a bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act,2019.

Responding to the President’s request, THE WHISTLER reports that Senate President, Godwill Akpabio read out the intent of the bill and ruled for its approval.

Akpabio had said, “Distinguished colleagues, a bill to amend the National Minimum Wage Act 2019 and to increase the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 and review the time for periodic review of the national minimum wage from years to 3 years and related matters 2024.

“Distinguished colleagues, the third reading has been taken and passed.”

The bill, which scaled second and third readings at both legislative chambers in the National Assembly, just minutes after it was transmitted by Tinubu, was instantly passed separately by the red and green chambers

Advertisement

In a unanimous vote after a clause consideration in the Committee of the Whole, the National Minimum Wage Bill scaled third reading and was passed at the Senate. The House also passed the bill immediately just like the Senate.

With the approval, the wage bill may push up the current N4.97tn personnel cost 2024 budget of the federal government to N7.97tn.

Fuether analysis shoeed that the N7.97tn wage bill almost doubled the federal government total budget for health, education and works.

The 2024 budget put the federal government’s spending on education at N2.18tn, health at N1.33tn and works N1.32tn.

Rivers Govt Remains Silent On N70,000 Minimum Wage

Speaking on the implication of the passage of the minimum wage bill imto.law on the state, Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Joe Johnson, revealed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has yet to make any statement regarding the proposed N70,000 minimum wage.

Advertisement

In a telephone interview with The WHISTLER, Johnson clarified that despite the governor’s earlier promise on Workers’ Day (May 1st) to implement the federal government’s minimum wage policy, the Governor has not communicated anything about minimum wage with him.

When asked if the governor’s previous statement constituted a commitment, Johnson maintained that Governor Fubara has not explicitly addressed the N70,000 minimum wage.

However, he assured that the governor would not act contrary to his earlier promises, suggesting that any future action would align with his initial commitment to being a worker-friendly government.

He said: ” The Governor has not told me anything concerning minimum wage, if he tells me, I will related it with the public glare.

“Whatever he has said before, he has not said contrary to what he has before.”

However, the state government’s stance on the minimum wage remains uncertain, leaving workers and stakeholders awaiting a clear decision.

Sokoto Assembly Transmits Minimum Wage Bill To Governor For Assent

In Sokoto both civil servants and traders have continued to anticipate the recent federal government’s declaration of the new minimum wage of Seventy thousand naira for the working class.

A cross section of civil servants who spoke with THE WHISTLER said they hope the state government key into payment of the minimum wage as announced by the federal government

Malami Abubakar a grade level 13 civil servant in the state said with the new minimum wage implementation he can earn a better living.

According to him, “Everybody knows we are facing economic hardship in this country, as the head of a family with two wives and seven children my salary cannot sustain us.

“A plate of local rice alone is N4000, but if the state government can implement the new minimum wage, I believe things will be a bit better.” He noted.

On the contrary, Yusuf Yahaya said he sees the minimum wage implementation as unjust.

Yahaya who is unemployed frowned at the federal government for having only considered the working-class while other citizens are left unrecognized.

THE WHISTLER findings showed that Sokoto State House of Assembly has submitted the bill for onward assent

Shehu Garba who is the Media Officer to the State House of Assembly told THE WHISTLER that a bill on the subject has already passed through the plenary and sent to the State Governor for his assent to law.

“The new minimum wage bill is out of our hands because it has already been passed to the governor and signed into law,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, the state chairman Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Abdullahi Jabo could not be reached.

However, the Secretary of the union, Hamisu Hussaini revealed that the Union has agreed to the minimum wage approved by the federal government and will make sure that the state puts it into action

“Our stance in the NLC state chapter is the same as the national headquarters, President Tinubu has approved the minimum wage and it has been signed into law

“We at the state level will make sure that we negotiate with the state government and see where the negotiations will lead us to.”

Abia Govt Still Negotiating With Labour- Commissioner

The Abia state government said it is negotiating with Organized Labour in the state on tbe minimum wage issue.

Abia state commissioner for information Prince Okey kanu told THE WHISTLER that the state government negotiating team met with Abia state Executives of Organized Labour last Saturday, 20th July.

“The negotiation will continue this week. But,I believe soon, an agreement will be reached between both parties -a win -win agreement that will best serve the interest of Abia workers and that of the government.”

NGF To Meet On Wednesday Over N70,000 Minimum Wage

Following the passing of the N70,000 minimum wage passed at the National Assembly, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum will meet on Wednesday, 24th to deliberate on the development.

A top government source who pleaded anonymity disclosed to THE WHISTLER that the governors are meeting tomorrow to discuss on the matter of minimum wage.

The source said, “I can’t tell you any position about the minimum wage now, my governor is going for NGF meeting tomorrow, it will be premature to tell you that this is what we will do as a state but the decision will be reached tomorrow.”

He added that other matter will be discussed at the meeting including the recent Supreme Court verdict of granting financial autonomy to the local government areas.

“There are a lot of burning issues that will be attended to tomorrow and I can assure you that they will agree on a lot of matters,” the source added.