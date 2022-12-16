FG’s Seeks N144bn To Protect Schools From Terrorists Attacks

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In other to protect schools from terrorists attacks, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning has disclosed that N144bn will be used to provide security in the next four years.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this on Friday during the launch of the “National plan for financing safe schools” in Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Education in had in July directed closure of all Federal Government Colleges in Abuja following security threats on the Unity Colleges located in the Federal Capital Territory.

This decision was as a result of rising insecurity and threat to the lives, security and wellbeing of the students.

Ahmed revealed that the four-year national Plan was developed through rigorous consultative strategic engagements with all relevant critical stakeholders in the education and security sectors both at national and sub-national levels.

She further stated that the stakeholders involved in the plan are the Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Security (DSS), Defense Headquarters (Army, Navy and Air Force).

Ahmed said “The National Plan will be implemented between 2023-2026, with a total investment size of N144.8bn.

“The Plan proposes N32.58bn in 2023, N36.98bn in 2024, N37.15 lbn in 2025, and N38.03bn in 2026, respectively.

“To this end, the Federal Government has made a provision of N15bn in the 2023 budget, leaving a funding gap of N13.6bn in 2023, expected to be filled by State Governments, Agencies, the private sector, and development partners interested in supporting Nigeria.”

She said through this plan, the ministry is focused on achieving inclusive growth through the implementation of the long-term economic transformation blueprint aimed at improving the nation’s current developmental challenges.

She urged stakeholders, development partners, to seize this opportunity and prioritize safeguarding the learning environment in order to ensure economic growth of the country.