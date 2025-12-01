FHA Begins Renewed Hope Housing Project In Kaduna

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on Monday performed the groundbreaking of the Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Sobawa, Rigachikun, Kaduna State.

The ceremony was conducted by Governor Uba Sani, who described the project as a clear and practical demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit, particularly for the poor, vulnerable, and underserved.

Sani said the Renewed Hope estate aligns with his administration’s priority of expanding access to safe and affordable housing for residents of Kaduna.

He stated that the ongoing state initiatives, including partnerships with investors, social housing schemes, and site-and-services programmes, are part of a holistic approach to bridging identified gaps.

The governor also noted recent housing support for victims of banditry and the commissioning of a Family Homes-funded social housing scheme that delivered 100 energy-efficient bungalows to indigent widows.

Sani described the new FHA estate as a symbol of hope and dignity that will bring relief to the state’s most vulnerable groups.

He pledged full government cooperation to ensure speedy completion.

The FHA Managing Director/Chief Executive, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, expressed gratitude to the governor for his consistent support, recalling his 2024 allocation of prime land and his pledge to partner with FHA on its housing programmes.

Ojo said the Kaduna estate represents more than an addition to the national housing stock but the actualisation of President Tinubu’s vision for liveable, affordable communities.

“An adequately housed person has the potential for maximum productivity and a better life. We are not just building houses; we are creating liveable environments that Nigerians will be proud to call home,” he said.

He explained that the project will be fully funded from the FHA’s internally generated revenue, stressing that the Authority has adopted a new culture of completing inherited projects, in line with the President’s directive that the era of abandoned housing estates was over.

Ojo disclosed that preparations have been concluded for new groundbreakings in Abia, Niger, Ogun, Kebbi, Ekiti and Kogi states, citing strengthened partnerships that will enable rapid delivery.