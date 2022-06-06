FHC Chief Judge, Others Honour Late ‘Legal Warrior’ Who Confronted Shell On Environmental Degradation In Niger Delta

The Federal High Court and relevant authorities in the Nigerian judiciary have praised the late Lucius Ezekammadu Nwosu SAN, for being a legal warrior who confronted oil giants particularly on environmental, oil and gas issues.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho singled him out for confronting and eventually winning a number of cases against Senior Advocates who represented Shell Petroleum Development Company in parts of the country.

A rare valedictory session in honour of Nwosu SAN was held at the Ukeje hall of the Abuja Court, on Monday.

Lucius Nwosu SAN

Justice Tsoho held that late Nwosu who died on 5th of April 2022, was loved and admired by the Niger Delta people for getting justice for the environmental degradation they suffered as a result of oil exploration.

He said in his tribute” : ” My first encounter with the departed learned silk was at the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division in the case of Chief Arthur R. John & others( for themselves and on behalf of the entire people of Umuorie Community in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State) vs Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC); Suit No. FHC/UM/CS/03/2000.

“Judgment in the case was delivered on 3rd January, 2006 in the sum of N1, 849,187,568 for the Umuorie Community.

“I saw in the learned SAN, at the first hand, the burden he bore and the determination to protect the environment from the onslaught of degradation.

“He alone confronted a formidable team of Senior Advocates of Nigeria that represented SPDC in the case , yet he was unperturbed. In his characteristics manner, he always jocularly declared that God was his strength and that this would translate to sure victory for him. In his quest for remediation, he fought the long and hard battle up to the Supreme Court of Nigeria and won. He never lost his art as an advocate.”

After his tribute, Justice Tsoho ordered that the” remains of the late Nwosu be committed to mother earth by his family and the MbaiSe Local Government of Imo state.”

The occasion was graced by the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, current and retired Justices of the Supreme Court, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, Nigeria Bar Association, Body of SANS and deluge of lawyers.

On his part, AGF Abubakar Malami SAN, considered Nwosu as a high ranking member of the bar and a true humanitarian.

As Chief law Officer of the country, Malami said he had engaged with him on a number of issues about oil and gas.

“Nwosu contributed to environmental and oil and gas law, he will be remembered for his case against giant oil companies.

“He will be missed at such a time as this when the oil and gas regime is in transition under the NNPC Act,” Malami said through his representative, Tijjani Gazali SAN.

Olumide Akpata, president of the NBA, said that just as oil companies will not forget him in a hurry for his impact in environmental law, lawyers should urgently look at how they can use the instrumentality of the law to address insecurity bedeviling Nigeria.

Citing the attack at a Catholic Church Ondo, he used the opportunity to call for state police.

The NBA, Portharcourt branch represented by Prince Obinichi Nyekwere, said Nwosu “remained the highest financial donor to our branch activities” and made “handsome financial donation” to young lawyers during COVID-19 lockdown.