Fidelity Bank’s Cash Holdings Rise To N1.32tn In 2025

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Fidelity Bank Plc increased its cash and cash equivalents by 87 per cent to N1.32tn in the 2025 financial year, according to its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The lender’s liquidity position improved from N707.45bn recorded in 2024, reflecting higher cash buffers amid a tight monetary environment and sustained growth in customer deposits.

Restricted balances with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also rose by 4.1 per cent to N1.65tn from N1.59tn in the previous year.

Customer deposits increased by 16.1 per cent to N6.89tn in 2025 from N5.94tn in 2024, while total assets expanded by 18.6 per cent to N10.46tn from N8.82tn, supported by growth in investment securities and other financial assets.

Analysis of the bank’s earnings showed that gross earnings rose by 45.6 per cent to N1.52tn from N1.04tn in the previous year. Interest and similar income increased by 38.7 per cent to N1.11tn, while net interest income rose by 32 per cent to N831.35bn.

Credit impairment charges declined during the year, with credit loss expense falling to N21.61bn from N56.44bn in 2024. Consequently, net interest income after credit losses rose by 41.2 per cent to N809.74bn.

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Non-interest income also recorded growth, as fee and commission income increased by 44.7 per cent to N113.36bn.

Foreign currency revaluation gains rose significantly to N99.58bn from N11.72bn in the previous year, reflecting the impact of exchange rate movements on the bank’s foreign currency positions.

The bank also expanded its investment portfolio during the year. Debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) rose by 199 per cent to N557.78bn, while debt instruments measured at amortised cost increased by 27.2 per cent to N1.97tn.

Shareholders’ funds crossed the N1tn threshold during the year, rising by 21.1 per cent to N1.09tn from N897.87bn in 2024. Statutory reserves increased by 32.7 per cent, while non-distributable regulatory reserves climbed by 92.5 per cent.