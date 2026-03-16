FIFA Fines Nigeria, DR Congo Over World Cup Qualifier Breaches

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World football ruling body FIFA has sanctioned the Nigeria Football Federation and the Congolese Football Association over incidents during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash.

FIFA’s latest disciplinary report revealed separate breaches during the match played on Nov. 16, 2025, prompting sanctions against both federations.

Nigeria was fined 1,000 Swiss Francs for lapses in match order and security after spectators threw objects during the game.

FIFA said the offence violated Articles 17 and 17.2.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code governing stadium security and crowd behaviour.

DR Congo’s federation was fined 5,000 Swiss Francs after supporters used laser pointers or similar electronic devices during the match.

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FIFA ruled the act breached Article 17.2.d of its Disciplinary Code and noted sanctions are determined case by case and subject to appeal.

The body said public disciplinary summaries are mainly for media reporting, while full decisions are communicated directly to affected federations.

The match has remained under scrutiny after Nigeria lost to DR Congo on penalties in the final African qualifying round.

Following the defeat, the NFF petitioned FIFA, questioning the eligibility of several DR Congo players.

Nigeria’s complaint cited domestic laws in DR Congo that reportedly do not recognise dual citizenship for adults.

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The NFF argued some players held European passports while representing the Leopards in international competitions.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, expressed concerns about possible misrepresentation to FIFA.

Meanwhile, Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, urged patience as FIFA reviews Nigeria’s petition.

Dikko cautioned against interpreting DR Congo’s appearance in the intercontinental play-off fixtures as a final ruling.

“As far as we know, FIFA is yet to give its verdict,” he said, adding authorities were monitoring developments closely.

He said DR Congo’s inclusion among the six nations competing for the final play-off spots does not mean Nigeria’s petition has been dismissed.

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According to him, FIFA usually communicates sensitive rulings directly to the parties involved before making them public.

Dikko expressed optimism that Nigeria could still win the eligibility case and secure a place in the play-offs.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and await the final decision from FIFA.

Nigeria’s petition, submitted on Dec. 15, 2025, listed several overseas-born players who featured for DR Congo.

They include Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Ngal’ayel Mukau, Noah Sadiki, Nathanaël Mbuku and Cédric Bakambu.

The NFF claimed some players were cleared to represent DR Congo only days before the crucial play-off match.

DR Congo, however, has excluded Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Mario Stroeykens from its 26-man squad for the intercontinental play-offs.

The Leopards are scheduled to face the winner of the New Caledonia versus Jamaica semi-final on March 31.

Nigeria’s petition remained pending, keeping the African qualifying controversy alive ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.