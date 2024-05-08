FIFA, Football Fans Celebrate Super Falcons Legend, Onome Ebi At 41

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) is celebrating Super Falcons legend, Onome Ebi as she clocks 41 on Wednesday.

Ebi, who is a former Super Falcons captain, was born on May 8 1983 in Lagos.

Advertisement

FIFA took to its X handle on Wednesday to felicitate with the veteran defender, a record holder.

The federation posted her picture on X with the number of World Cup competitions she has attended with an emoji to celebrate her on special day.

Onome Ebi became the first African footballer to play in six FIFA World Cup competitions, when she represented Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

She had earlier participated in the 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 editions and she was the oldest player at the 2023 tournament at the age of 40 years.

Advertisement

She started her football career at now defunct Omidiran Babes before going on to represent Bayelsa Queens in the Nigeria Women’s Football League. From there, she moved to Europe, where she featured for the likes of Piteå, Djurgården, Düvenciler Lisesispor, Ataşehir Belediyespor, Sunnanå SK, FC Minsk and Levante Las Planas. She is currently on the books of Israeli side Bnot Netanya.

Ebi was part of the Super Falcons squad that represented Nigeria in the 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 editions of the African Women’s Championship, she has won the competition four times in 2010, 2014 2016 and 2018.

Similarly, The Super Falcons Facebook account also took to the platform to celebrate Onome Ebi with the caption, ” Happy Birthday Onome Ebi, Keep Soaring”.

Football fans were not left behind as they also showered the legendary defender with birthday greetings on social media.