FIFA: Nigeria’s Ranking Drops To 6 In Africa Under Portuguese Coach Peseiro

Nigeria’s ranking in Africa has dropped to six according to the latest ranking by FIFA.

The Super Eagles also dropped to 40th position in the world after falling five places.

Nigeria dropped 13.52 points from 1494.32 points to 1480.8 points, FIFA said on Thursday.

Nigeria is ranked below Tunisia, Algeria, Russia and Czech Republic.

The Super Eagles have been having difficulties winning. The Eagles have won only four of 11 matches under the new coach, Jose Peseiro.

Peseiro was appointed coach in May after the Eaglea failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He lost his first game against Mexico 2-1, lost 1-0 too Ecuador and won 2-1 to Sierra Leone.

Top Ten In World And Africa

World

Argentina

France

Brazil

Belgium

England

Netherlands

Croatia

Italy

Portugal

Spain

Africa

Morocco

Senegal

Tunisia

Algeria

Egypt

Nigeria

Cameroon

Cote d’Ivoire

Burkina Faso

Mali