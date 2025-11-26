FIFA Unveils World Cup Draws Procedure

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

FIFA has unveiled a new World Cup rule for the 2026 World Cup to ensure the big teams do not play each other until the final.

According to the new rule, Spain cannot meet Argentina and France will not face England before the World Cup final — provided they win their groups — after FIFA on Tuesday announced the draw procedure.

The rule aims to maintain competitive balance in the expanded 48-team format, ensuring the top-ranked team (Spain) and No 2 (world champions Argentina) are in opposite halves of the bracket, with the same applying to No 3 (France) and No 4 (England).

Even if those teams do not win their groups, the top four seeded countries will not be able to meet until the semifinals.

The 2026 World Cup draw takes place on 5 December in Washington, with the updated match schedule, including stadiums and kick-off times, to be released on 6 December.

Hosts Canada, Mexico and the US are in Pot 1 which includes Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Pot 2 has Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria and Australia.

Pot 3 will include Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Pot 4 will be Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, and the winners from the European play-off A, B, C and D, and the FIFA Play-Off tournament 1 and 2.

Confederation constraints will apply, with no group having more than one team from the same region except UEFA, which has 16 representatives and can place up to two teams in a group.

The tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada kicks off on 11 June, with the final on 19 July in New Jersey.