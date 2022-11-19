FIFA World Cup: Entry Permit Can’t Be Converted To Work Visa In Qatar, Embassy Warns Nigerians

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Embassy in Doha has issued an advisory to Nigerian tourists on strict rules of behavior demanded by the Qatari authorities.

The FIFA tournament will begin Sunday, November 20, and will be played across eight stadiums in Qatar.

National teams and fans have begun to land in the Middle East country, but there are rules different from those in the West.

Qatar has strict anti-alcohol, porn and pork rules which fans must comply with.

The Embassy said it, “wishes to strongly advise that Nigerian fans traveling for the soccer fiesta should endeavour to obey and respect the laws of the host country while in Qatar.”

The Embassy also cautioned against non-compliance with relevant guidelines for visiting fans before embarking on the trip.

The Nigerian authority said, “The Embassy wishes to state unequivocally that the special world cup visa called Hayya card and Entry Permit can not and will not be changed or transformed to work visa or permit.

“Nigerians should therefore not fall victim to unscrupulous elements spreading fake news in that regards to trip off innocent Nigerians.”

German Embassy in Doha has issued a similar advisory to fans on its website a handbook entitled ” Useful information for visitors to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.”