Finally, BBNaija Begins Reality TV Show With ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ Edition

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
Ebuka Obi-Uhendu, BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Edition Host

The BigBrotherNaija season six edition on Saturday kicked off with the ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ edition of the Reality TV programme.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced the title of this year’s edition during the opening ceremony of the BBNaija season six show.

RELATED
Celebrities

Erica, Kiddwaya Gave Us Good Content On BBNaija Show—Ebuka

Housemates are expected to battle for N90m worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organizes.

The housemates would spend 72 days in the Big Brother House while contesting against each other for the grand prize of N90m.

You might also like

Erica, Kiddwaya Gave Us Good Content On BBNaija Show—Ebuka

Erica, Wathoni Settle Differences One Year After BBNaija Show

TolaniBaj, Vee Lock Horns At BBNaija Reunion Show

My Love For Music Started In Church—Don Jazzy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.