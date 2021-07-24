Finally, BBNaija Begins Reality TV Show With ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ Edition

The BigBrotherNaija season six edition on Saturday kicked off with the ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ edition of the Reality TV programme.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced the title of this year’s edition during the opening ceremony of the BBNaija season six show.

Housemates are expected to battle for N90m worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organizes.

The housemates would spend 72 days in the Big Brother House while contesting against each other for the grand prize of N90m.