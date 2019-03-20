Finally, Jimi Agbaje Reacts To Defection Rumour

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje has finally reacted to the rumour that he has dumped the party.

His reaction was contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Modupe Ogunbayo on Wednesday.

In the statement, Agbaje said he was still a card-carrying member of the PDP.

Advertisement

The statement reads: “In the past 24 hours, Mr. Olujimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the recently-concluded 2019 election in Lagos state, has received uncountable calls and messages from numerous friends, teeming political associates within PDP and countless members of his supporters, that he has resigned from the PDP.

”Agbaje is still a card-carrying member of the PDP. He remains committed to the broad-based party, which he remains absolutely certain, has the best antidote to the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“It is another chunk from the ongoing propaganda and disinformation machinery of his foes. Agbaje urges all to treat the rumour with the disdain it wisely deserves.”