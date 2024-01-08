Finally, NUC Speaks On ‘100 Fake Professors’

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has finally responded to the viral story circulating in the media alleging that the Commission discovered over 100 fake professors in Nigerian universities.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported of a viral report purported to have emanated from NUC, claiming it had uncovered about 100 fake professors in universities across the country.

A statement signed by the NUC Acting Executive Secretary, Chris J. Maiyaki stated that the story was “fake, untrue and a figment of the imagination of the author(s).”

Maiyaki described the story as unfair to all stakeholders in the sector as it was happening at a time when the nation is awaiting the outcome of the investigation into the fake certificate saga from universities in some neighbouring countries.

“We consider these unfounded publications as ill-conceived and a ploy by unscrupulous persons to create in plausible a tone, disquiet, panic and provoking outcries at both the national and international levels,” he said.

The Executive Secretary explained that the Commission initiated in 2019 a laudable project, with the intent of compiling and publishing a list of full Professors in the Nigerian Universities System (NUS) through the use of an online portal to collate the requisite data.

“During the exercise, the NUC found anomalies, such as Associate Professors being listed as full Professors. It is essential to also state clearly that the Commission as a responsible Federal Government agency, does not engage in half-baked exercises capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria and the NUS.

“That was why the Commission deemed it necessary to share the collated data with the Nigerian Universities for the purpose of authentication by the competent authorities as to who qualifies to be a full professor.

“Based on the verified data, the Commission then in a landmark accomplishment, first published the list of full Professors who participated in the exercise in 2019.

“It was understood that this would be succeeded by a continuous process of updating the list of full Professors. It is important to state at this point that all the issues pertaining to the 2019 verification of full Professors in Nigerian Universities were concluded in 2019.

“Since then, the Commission has entrenched a more reliable system of generating the list of full Professors in the NUS. The Commission is also conscious of the fact that some of the academics not captured in the 2019 exercise may now have matured and progressed to become full Professors; this being the reason why it continuously updates the list of full Professors in the NUS,” he said.

The statement questioned the rationale behind some people recycling the stale 2019 news of an activity the Commission had initiated, conducted and laid to rest in the same year.

“The purpose and objective of resurrecting in 2024 (more than 4 years later) this-no-longer-fresh news, is clearly intended to generate unnecessary controversy at an unsuitable time, whilst lacing it with a false list of fake professors,” he said.