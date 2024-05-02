Finally, Police Arrest Mastermind Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack, Greenfield School Kidnap

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday said its operatives apprehended the mastermind of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

The operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of Kaduna State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) had arrested the suspect identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi also known as Mande.

The Police authorities disclosed that Mande was arrested at the Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction following credible information.

The police said, “The suspect confessed to being the leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja highway, ranked among other criminals like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji.

“He had participated in various kidnapping incidents including the kidnapping incident at Green Field University and he partook in almost all the kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.”

Following Mande’s confessional statement, the police said its operatives further arrested the suspects including Ibrahim, alongside one Auwal Ayuba involved in the train attack.

Recall that terrorists had derailed a train on March 28, 2022, and 60 passengers were abducted and held hostage for months while several persons were killed and others injured.