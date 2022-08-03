Finance Minister Confirms Purchase Of N1.14bn Vehicles For Niger Republic

79 SHARES Share Tweet

…Says Buhari’s Approval Of Purchase Good For Nigeria



The federal government on Wednesday confirmed the purchase of N1.14bn worth of vehicles for the government of Niger Republic.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed justified the spending while speaking to journalists shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A document shared on social media had showed how Buhari’s administration purchased the vehicle. The purchase had sparked angry reactions from Nigerians.

The document showed that the president approved the release of the fund on the 22nd of February.

Part of the document reads, “Being release of fund in the sum of N1,145,000,000.00 to the office of the accountant general of the federation IFO Kaura Motors Nig. Limited for supply of (10) ten numbers Toyota land cruiser V8 vehicles to Republic of Niger Vide Mr President approval on page 83 dated 28/02,2022”.

The viral document had elicited reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians on social media.

But reacting to the outrage, the finance minister said the intervention to the neighboring Niger Republic is not new and it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari who approved the purchase.

She said the President’s actions cannot be questioned as he has the right to make his own assessment of situations and give directives accordingly.

Ahmed added that the financial support, which is primarily for the purpose of enhancing capacity to protect their territory, based on a request by the Nigerien Government is also in the best interest of the country.

She explained further that Nigeria has a policy of assisting its neighbours to strengthen its capacity to deal with insecurity.