Finance Minister Rallies Southeast Investors, Lagos Govt For Economic Growth

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite has led a delegation of prominent Southeast business leaders on a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to strengthen collaboration between government and the private sector investors

The Minister lauded Sanwo-Olu’s leadership and the remarkable strides his administration has made in advancing the development of Lagos State.

“It’s always a pleasure to be in Lagos, a city that truly never sleeps, and one that continues to lead the way in innovation, enterprise, and economic growth



She stated that her visit was to first bring warm greetings and deep appreciation from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun for “your outstanding leadership and for the remarkable strides your administration continues to make — not only in advancing the development of Lagos State, but also in supporting the broader national agenda for economic growth and fiscal stability in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.”

The Minister explained that the purpose of the visit was to comply with the Presidential directives, which instructs all the Ministers to immediately commence engagement with relevant stakeholders with a view to ensuring economic growth and development.

Uzoka-Anite informed that the second purpose of the visit was to “tell you more about some of the distinguished business leaders from the South East who are based here in Lagos and have graciously joined me on this visit.

“They are a shining example of the Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit, people who have made Lagos their home and are contributing daily to its growth. Each of them represents a generation of business leaders who believe deeply in Nigeria’s potential and in the power of partnership with government”, she said

While reaffirming the Federal Government’s

unwavering commitment to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises, broadening access to finance, and strengthening partnership with the Lagos State Government on transformative business and regulatory reforms, the Minister noted, “Together, we share a common vision to build a Nigeria where enterprise is encouraged, innovation is rewarded, and prosperity is within the reach of every hardworking citizen.”

Responding, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos State Government will continue to partner with the Federal Government, captains of industry and indeed all relevant stakeholders with a view to improving the lives of Nigerians.