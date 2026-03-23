Finland Leads €23m EU Initiative To Boost Nigeria’s Digital Services

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Finland is leading a €23 million European Union-backed initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s digital public services and expanding inclusive digital skills across the country.

In a statement released Monday, Maria Ruuskanen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Finnish Embassy in Abuja, said the programme will focus on expanding access to secure, interoperable and citizen-centric digital services, while also strengthening institutional capacity and governance.

The project, titled “Support to digital public services and talent management”, will also support the rollout of Nigeria’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, a key federal initiative designed to build a robust digital workforce.

Fully funded by the European Union, the €23 million project will be implemented by HAUS in partnership with ESTDEV, bringing European expertise into Nigeria’s digital governance and public sector innovation space.

The initiative is part of the EU–Nigeria digital economy package under the Global Gateway strategy, a broader partnership framework aimed at boosting connectivity and accelerating green, digital, and inclusive transitions worldwide.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanna Selin said Finland’s experience in digital governance would play a key role in supporting Nigeria’s transformation.

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“Finland has a long and proven track record in secure digital governance, interoperability, and citizen-centric public services,” she said.

“By bringing this expertise into the Team Europe Initiative, we are committed to supporting Nigeria in developing interoperable digital public services that meet the highest EU standards.

“Our collaboration will strengthen cybersecurity and data protection practices, build institutional capacity, and expand inclusive digital access for both citizens and businesses.”

Selin added that Finland remains committed to helping Nigeria build a trusted, transparent, and innovation-driven digital future.

The initiative underscores growing cooperation between Nigeria and European partners in advancing digital transformation, improving service delivery, and equipping citizens with skills needed for a modern digital economy.