Finnish Govt Threatens To Arrest Self-styled IPOB Leader Simon Ekpa For Terrorism

The Finnish Government has threatened to arrest Simon Ekpa for imposing sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South East and threatening to disrupt the country’s 2023 General Election.

The Finnish Government gave the threat in a document dated February 15, 2023.

Ekpa has described himself as the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The government however gave Ekpa 48 hours to retract his statement via the platforms he has used to issue threats to Nigerians.

According to the Government of Finland, Ekpa’s threat to sabotage the election amounts to international terrorism.

Ekpa had in a viral video ordered that from 24th to 25th of February 2023, there would be a 6pm to 6am curfew in all federal roads leading to Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

He also said that his order would be extended to Okigwe, Owerri, Orlu, Abakaliki, and Enugu metropolis.

Ekpa barred elections in Abakaliki, Afikpo, Oji River, Enugu, Nsukka, Owerri, Orlu, Okigwe, Aba, Umuahia, Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka, Agbor, Warri, Ugheli, Asaba, Yenegoa, Ahuda, Degema, Calabar, Igwocha, Ogoja, Ekett, Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Auchi, Benin, Idoma, and Ighara.

The document reads, ““Following complaints by Nigerians in Finland and the Nigerian Government about your various pronouncements, using social media outlets, to impose sit-at-homes in Nigeria, you are hereby warned to desist from such nefarious activities which are capable of disturbing the peace and causing bloodshed.

“More worrying to the Finnish Government is your imposition of sit-at-homes on days slated for democratic elections in Nigeria. This is an act of international terrorism.

“You are hereby directed to call off your planned sit-at-homes by pronouncing through the same media outlets, you used for your illegal pronouncements, a reversal of your sit-at-home orders.

Mr. Simon lkpa, you have 48 hours to reverse course or you will be arrested and charged with international terrorism.

“I have directed my Attorney General, Raija Toiviainen, to ensure that my directive is immediately carried out. Sanna Mirella Marin Prime Minister of Finland”

Nnamdi Kanu is the authentic leader of the IPOB which he founded in 2012 as a pro-Biafra movement.